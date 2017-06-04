‘Grim’ reports of London attack: former PM

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.

The three men ran off towards the nearby bars and restaurants and there was a shout of “this is for Allah”, he told the station. “It was a rampage really”.

‘Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London, ‘ Mr Turnbull tweeted.

One of the injured is an officer from British Transport Police who was stabbed after responding to the incident.

Ms Jones said police were on the scene within two minutes, quickly followed by ambulances.

In response to these three incidents, police have posted a shelter-in-place graphic to Twitter, telling people in the areas to run or hide and to alert police when it is safe to do so. Several British politicians have already announced that they will be suspending their campaign – just four days before the general election – for a day. “We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge”, the spokesman said. “Since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public, ‘ she said. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events”.

It is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg.

She also said increased custodial sentences would be brought in for terrorism-related offences if necessary.

Below is a compilation of heads of state and global bodies that have taken to social media following the attack: UNITED STATES: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP We need to be smart, vigilant and tough.

Several other witnesses reported multiple men armed with knives, lashing out at victims at random.

The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels.

Mr Moss, who had lost his mobile phone, was unable to get home after police put a cordon between Borough Market and Elephant and Castle. “One eyewitness spoke of the men shouting “this is for Allah” as they stabbed indiscriminately”. “Witnesses said diners threw chairs and other objects at the attackers and drove them out”.

However, Mr Nuttall said: “The only guarantee that will come from our choosing to stall the democratic process again will be more attacks – it is what these cowards want us to do”.

“The trio were shot dead by the police at the scene”.

Witnesses on London Bridge reported seeing a van mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians and a man running with a knife.

“We were sitting outside under umbrellas underneath the bridge and there was a shower of rubble that landed on the umbrellas, a van had crashed into the bridge”.

“It appeared that her throat had been cut”, he told the BBC.

On 22 March, six people died, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament.

“The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant”.