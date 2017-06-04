Gunman storms Philippine casino, police suspect robbery

At about past midnight, people ran screaming out of Resorts World Manila, which is across a road from the Philippines’ worldwide airport, after a man fired what police chief Ronald dela Rosa said was an M4 assault rifle and set fire to a gambling table.

Employees make a cue outside Resorts World Manila in Pasay City on June 2, 2017.

Abella said the other deaths were “due to suffocation at the 2nd floor gaming area, which had been set on fire by the perpetrator who eventually committed suicide on the 5th floor of the Maxim hotel, where he set himself on fire and then shot himself”.

“Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom”, he added.

SITE INTEL GROUP, which monitors and reports on terrorist activity, tweeted that a Filipino operative for the Islamic ISIS said the group was responsible for the attack.

“There was no evidence linking the attack at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex to fighting between government troops and Islamist militants in the country’s south”, said Ernesto Abella, a spokesman for the president.

About 90 minutes after the attack began, Resorts World Manila said on its Facebook page that it was on lockdown following reports of gunfire and was working to ensure the safety of guests and workers.

Witnesses also told about hearing what sounded like explosions. “We can not attribute this to terrorism”, Dela Rosa said.

The man did not shoot anyone but 53 people were reported injured in the stampede and from the smoke, while one security guard accidentally shot himself in a panic, Dela Rosa said.

“If this is ISIS, all the people gambling inside should have been shot or already been bombed”.

Ronald Romualdo, a maintenance worker at Resorts World, said he and his colleagues heard gunshots and saw people smashing the windows on the second floor and third floor to escape.

The attack at the Resorts World Manila sent people panicking in the streets during the night.

He stuffed a backpack with gambling chips, fired his assault rifle at TV screens and set gambling tables on fire by pouring gasoline onto them from a 2-liter bottle he carried, dela Rosa said.

The resort was put on lockdown and heavily armed SWAT officers wearing bulletproof vests and body armor descended on the scene.

Gunshots and a fire broke out in a high-end hotel and casino across from one of the airport terminals in the Philippine capital, wounding an undetermined number of people.

Dela Rosa said there was no immediate indication of terrorism.

Resorts World is located across the global airport.

Later the airport returned to normal operations but was on heightened alert, an airport official said. All mobile patrol units and tactical motorized units of QCPD were deployed to secure the city. The terrorist siege began last week, just as Muslims worldwide started to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

The incident comes after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the southern island of Mindanao, where insurgents have declared loyalty to Islamic State, under martial law on May 23. Duterte also suggested he might extend martial law through year’s end or impose it nationwide, alarming critics. But he said the assailant did not fire at people he met.