Gunmen From Syria Killed in Jordan Border Attack

A Jordanian soldier was injured on Saturday in a clash with a group of terrorists who were trying to enter Jordan from Syria, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The Petra report did not say how many militants had been killed in the attack near the Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, where the Islamic State (IS) group claimed a vehicle bomb attack in May and has also clashed with Syrian rebel groups that operate in the area.

The Hala Akhbar site said a Jordanian soldier sustained a hand injury and was in stable condition.

The crises in Syria and Iraq have placed increasing pressure on Jordan’s army to safeguard the long borders it shares with turmoil-hit Syria and Iraq, the length of whose border lines with Jordan exceeds 510km.

A year ago, seven Jordanian troops were killed and 13 injured when a auto bomb struck a forward military post at the no-man’s land at the borders between Syria and Jordan, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said.

Border patrols clashed with the gunmen and destroyed their bikes, the army said in a statement, without specifying how many assailants had died or give their nationalities.

It closed the border with Syria, stranding tens of thousands of refugees fleeing the conflict in their country.

Jordan is part of the US-led coalition fighting IS.