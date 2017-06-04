Gunshots and explosions at Philippine mall in Manila

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, Trump said at the White House before announcing that the U.S. was leaving the Paris climate accord.

A masked gunman stormed a hotel-casino complex in the Philippine capital early Friday, shooting up a TV screen, torching gambling tables and stuffing a backpack with casino chips before fleeing, authorities said.

Around dawn, the body of the suspected gunman was found in a hotel room in the complex, which is close to Ninoy Aquino International Airport and an air force base.

Dela Rosa initially said police killed the assailant who was hiding in a hotel room, but later told reporters the man committed suicide.

“As of now, we can not claim this is a terror attack, why? kasi wala siyang ginawang violence, wala siyang sinaktan”, Dela Rosa said. “If you are a terrorist you will sow terror”. Low said he heard what sounded like an explosion.

The sprawling complex has an array of hotels, restaurants and bars.

Police said the unidentified gunman had killed himself after firing at armed officers searching the still-smoking Resorts World Manila entertainment complex hours after the drama that began shortly after midnight.

Resorts World Manila said in a statement that the man also shot himself after setting himself on fire, and that he was found dead around 07:00 local time (23:00 Thursday GMT).

Fifty-four people were injured and taken to hospital. “One of the employees told me that the suspect began pouring the contents of the bottle on one of the tables and lit it on fire”. “The police are on top of the situation”, military spokesman Restituto Padilla said. It said they have identified the Arab or American looking suspect through CCTV footages. “It’s an ongoing operation”.

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.

One employee heard five shots fired on the casino’s third floor before the building was evacuated, GMA News reported. I will continue to give updates. “The building is totally in lockdown state, until we completely clear the area”.

Asked if the attack resulted from a lapse in security, Mr. Reilly said “that will be investigated later”.

The SITE Intelligence Group, a USA terrorism monitor, said an IS-linked Filipino operative who provides daily updates on the clashes in Marawi claimed “lone wolf soldiers” of IS were responsible for the attack.

Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao last week and has warned it could become a haven for supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a news conference earlier in Manila that about 500 militants, including foreign fighters, joined the siege of Marawi, a mosque-studded city that is the heartland of the Islamic faith in the southern Philippines.

Check-points have ringed sprawling Manila amid fears that militants would target the capital in retaliation the fierce fighting in Marawi, 830 kilometres south of Manila, where dozens of fighters from the Maute group have been killed.

It was sparked by the attempted capture of a top militant leader by the army.