Gunshots, Explosions Reported at Casino Complex in Manila

A gunman stormed a casino in the Philippine capital and torched gambling tables in the crowded space, creating a choking level of smoke that killed dozens, authorities said.

Body of the lone suspect in the Resorts World Casino incident after he allegedly set himself up on fire.

The suspect was found with a rifle, and authorities were searching his vehicle.

Abayalde says the guards at the door ran away after seeing the armed man.

“Kung ISIS siya, namaril na siya doon (If he’s ISIS, he would have gunned down the people there)”, the PNP chief said, adding that a terrorist would have carried out a suicide bombing to inflict maximum casualties.

The company said its security team was coordinating with authorities as they investigate the incident.

According to Dela Rosa, a single gunman wielding an assault rifle entered the gaming area, fired shots that were not directed at individuals in the room, and set gambling tables on fire with gasoline.

Serious injuries have been reported but it’s unclear how many people may have been injured or killed.

Policemen stand guard near evacuated employees of a hotel near a situation at a Resorts World building, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017. “We have recovered the backpack”. “But he did not hurt anyone”.

On Friday, Dela Rosa ruled out declaring martial law on the main island of Luzon, where Manila is located. We are just alert. But dela Rosa said “We can not attribute this to terrorism without concrete evidence”.

He added that nobody had been shot and that the only injuries were from smoke inhalation, or the stampede that formed as people tried to escape.

Police said there was no indication any hostages had been taken by the lone gunman.

Meanwhile, as The Two-Way reported, the Philippine military has been battling ISIS-linked militants that seized parts of the southern city of Marawi last month. “People were screaming, guests and employees were in panic”, Navaro said.

Dela Rosa described the gunman as “foreign-looking, a Caucasian, about six feet tall” and said he spoke English.

“He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a thick blanket, apparently poured petrol on the blanket and burned himself”, Dela Rosa said.

His daughter had been inside Resorts World on the second floor and called her father for help because she was being suffocated by smoke.

“We took out a ladder to save them”. “But one woman I was trying to save fell from the second floor”.

“I got her bag so her family will know what happened to her”, he said. She was not moving and was probably dead.

A commercial center in Manila was placed on lockdown early Friday after witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions at a mall, casino and hotel complex in the Philippine capital near its airport.

“We ask for your prayers during these hard times”, Resorts World said on Twitter. The complex is close to Terminal Three of Ninoy Aquino International Airport and an air force base, Reuters indicated.

The U.S. State Department advised travelers to avoid the area and stay updated.

US President Donald Trump said Washington was closely monitoring events unfolding in Manila.

The sudden report of violence in a popular casino in Manila sparked fears it would be a terrorist attack, but police said surveillance footage and the suspect’s focus on money, instead of injuring people, suggested robbery was the motive.