Gunshots, fire at Manila hotel and casino

But police later reported finding 36 bodies in the casino who they said died from inhaling smoke that had become toxic because of the carpet on the gaming room floors. None of the bodies had gunshot wounds.

“I could smell some kind of smoke that came from an explosive device”, said Tikos Low, who said he was in the resort’s casino along with a few hundred other people, when the attack began.

Despite recent militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack. “Several people were hurt because they panicked and scampered to safety that caused minor injuries”, he said.

Dela Rosa said the gunman only fired at a television screen and did not take aim at any people. “We can not attribute this to terrorism”, Dela Rosa said.

The man ransacked a room and stole gaming chips, Dela Rosa said.

The details of how the attacker managed to smuggle gasoline and assault rifle into the studio are not clear, but it appears that he did not fire at people, the police chief added. He said investigators would check whether the sprinklers in the hotel worked.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says one South Korean has died after being evacuated from the Philippine casino stormed by a gunman.

Ronald Romualdo, a maintenance worker at Resorts World, said he and his colleagues heard gunshots and saw people smashing the windows on the second floor and third floor to escape. I could not carry her.

One woman told AFP that she had received a call from her daughter as the attack happened.

The gunman began by shooting at TV monitors in Resorts World Manila in the early hours of Friday morning sending terrified patrons fleeing.

“Some of the bodies were found inside the casino on the second floor”.

A bag of gambling chips worth around £175,000 was found in the toilet.

Albayalde told the AP the suspect, described as an English speaker, had either wanted to get back the money he lost in the casino or went, “totally nuts”.

The police chief confirmed his original statement to the AP that there is “no concrete evidence that the attack was terrorism” – despite President Trump’s opening remarks while announcing the US withdrawal from the Paris accord on climate change.

Trump said Thursday that “It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”. He said he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

In a confusing statement, Philippine police denied the attack was terror related despite Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

IS claimed credit for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which cited a militant claiming that “lone wolf soldiers” had undertaken out the attack.