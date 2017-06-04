Hahn goes down swinging for first top-10 of year

“Four missed cuts and to come in here with nothing to really say I was going to play well – and I played well”, Horschel said through tears after the round. “But I put some good strokes on a lot of my putts, so that’s all that matters”.

Earlier, Day shot a two-under par 68 final round to tie with Horschel (69) at 12-under.

Horschel sealed the deal with a closing par on the playoff hole (No. 18), securing his fourth career triumph as a PGA Tour competitor in the tournament’s final competitive round at the Four Seasons Resort.

Day, who has not won on the US PGA Tour since his success at the Players Championship previous year, finished level on 12-under with American Billy Horschel after the final round in Texas. “Got to work a little bit more on the overall… things and I think if that happens, then I should be in pretty good form coming into the majors”.

“I’ve missed short putt not too long ago to lose a playoff”.

“Played a solid round”, said Johnson, who gave a shot back with a bogey at his last hole.

Waterford man Seamus Power finished in a tie for 57th after a second consecutive two-over-par 72.

“I know that feeling”, Horschel said about Day’s unexpected playoff miss. “I know it’s not the way he wants me to win”.

After both Quiros and Lombard parred the first playoff hole, Quiros also made par on the next hole while Lombard missed a 3-footer to end his hopes of a first victory.

President George W. Bush announced that he is teaming up with the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament. His tee shot went into the rough to the far right under the trees, and his approach set up an awkward stance.

The 60-year-old Funk’s 14-under 202 maintains a one-stroke edge over Scott Parel in the first of the PGA Tour Champions’ five majors.

With So Yeon Ryu finishing equal with Ko in 10th place and Aryia Jutanugarn in 19th this will allow Ko to survive for another week as the fierce rivalry at the top continues. But his advantage was down to one by time he finished his next hole, the par-3 5th, with a triple bogey.

LPGA Tour: In Williamsburg, Va., Lexi Thompson shot 6-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead in the Kingsmill Championship on Thursday, a day after skydiving with Navy SEALS onto the course.

Runner-up In Gee Chun shot a bogey-free 67 to finish five shots back.

Gerina Piller, second entering her third consecutive round alongside Thompson, had a 74 to drop into a tie for ninth at 6 under.

TV: Golf Channel – Thursday and Friday, 7-9 p.m.