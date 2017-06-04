Hamilton exceeds Mercedes’ expectations with fightback to P7 in Monaco

It is the second pole of the season for Ferrari after Vettel was on the front of the grid in Russian Federation.

Ferrari are giving Sebastian Vettel the Michael Schumacher treatment, according to the German's main title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco GP extending his lead over his contender Lewis Hamilton by 25 points.

It was clearly apparent that four-time champion Vettel was favoured by Ferrari for victory over his Finnish team-mate, who had taken pole position and led the race comfortably from the start before being called in for an untimely early pit-stop that gave Vettel the initiative.

“I went on the radio at the end there to make sure the team know that this battle isn’t over“, said Hamilton. The leading auto, is very hard for him to get jumped unless the team decide to favor the other vehicle, so it’s great for him.

Mercedes, winners of the last three drivers’ and constructors’ titles and 54 of 64 races before the Monaco weekend, have also won half of this season’s races but with both of their drivers tasting victory rather than just one.

Mercedes struggled with its tyre temperatures all weekend long and was unable to match Ferrari’s pace, with Wolff believing it to show where the advantage in F1 now lies.

Vettel, a four-time world champion and first Ferrari victor in Monaco since Schumacher, has now won three of the six races to Hamilton’s two.

A #Manchester sign is seen on the vehicle of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas after the qualifying session.

“We are racing, we get along well, I can understand that Kimi’s upset”, said the German.

The Mercedes chief insists everyone is working towards making sure they finish above Ferrari come the end of the season but for now is enjoying the underdog tag. “But bit-by-bit we will try and chip away at it”. I think I managed it nicely and as professionally as I could.

“Of course I can’t afford another weekend like this, with the Ferraris quick”.

“The rule is pretty clear when you qualify ahead and you are ahead in the first stint, you get priority on the first stop and that’s what happened”. It worked well to stay out longer today, but if you were looking at it before the race, you can not predict.

“There are so many different things we need to look into, to try and understand why one auto can make the tyres work and the other cannot”. They corrected things and it was worse so then we went back to this unknown scenario.