Hamilton ‘happy’ to salvage seventh in Monaco

Vettel’s victory in Monaco was significantly aided by Ferrari’s strategy which enabled the championship leader to get ahead of his team-mate and pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen during their only round of pit stops.

Raikkonen’s stop opened the door for Vettel and to his considerable credit he took the opportunity with both hands, setting two fastest laps of the race, on ageing tyres, which allowed him to create the gap needed to stay ahead of his teammate.

Ferrari is back, and not only back, they are the main title contenders this year, and today’s race in Monte Carlo is the best possible proof for our claim.

“I dreamt all night about how to get ahead of the start because I knew that would probably be the only chance I would get”.

“There was no plan of any team orders”. I can understand Kimi is not entirely happy today.

It was a Ferrari front row lockout for the second time this Formula One season as Kimi Raikkonen led the Monaco Grand Prix followed by teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his vehicle during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

“You’d rather have 2 points or 4 points rather than none because this might make all the difference at the end of the season when it gets tight in the championship”, Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said.

“Feelings were hot in the Ferrari garage”, Toni Vilander, a broadcaster for Finland’s C More and a personal friend of Raikkonen’s, said.

“Inconsistency has been following us through the season, and on the opposite side Ferrari put the vehicle on track in Barcelona and they were quick from the get-go”, he said. “It’s second place and it doesn’t feel good”.

‘Montreal has been a great hunting ground for me in the past and I’d like that to continue, ‘ said Hamilton. “It is not up to me”.

Verstappen took advantage of the pause to pit for fresh ultra-soft tyres before, when the action resumed after 66 laps, the final chase, and battle of attrition, began. We went back to this unknown scenario we are in, which happens to be, it’s okay on one auto and not okay on mine. Maybe they won’t but I’d like to think so.

“My compliments to the drivers and, once again, the whole team, both those at the track and the individuals that work so hard each and every day back in Maranello on a vehicle that is finally giving our tifosi the satisfaction they deserve”.

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari have chosen their “number one driver” for the title race and that it is clearly Sebastian Vettel.

He replied: “Not really”.

Though the German insists there were no team orders at play in Monaco, quite contrary to what Raikkonen’s post-race demeanour was telling us, Lewis Hamilton believes the Italian team has already made its decision. The lead auto normally has priority.