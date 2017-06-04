Hassan Nawaz appears before JIT on Panama Papers case

The object is very clear to pressurise the JIT and judges of the Supreme Court who were on the bench constituted for the implementation of Panama Leaks judgment, they said.

The Prime Minister’s son had expressed apprehensions that the officials’ presence may affect the fairness and impartiality of the JIT and its findings. Hussain Nawaz, on May 27 had filed a petition against Bila Rasool and Ahmeer Aziz.

Subsequently, the apex court rejected Hussain’s plea, seeking exclusion of the two JIT members. Therefore, it would be impossible for the former to stay unbiased during the investigation.

It was legal right of Hussain Nawaz to raise objections if he genuinely feels discriminated in the process of investigations.

The apex court has also been monitoring the proceedings of the JIT on fortnightly basis.

The apex court believes the investigation can not be called partial on the basis of the relatives of Bilal Rusool, JIT member from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

He argued that Rasool of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan was a relative of Mian Azhar, a political rival of his father.

He recalled that the then PML-N Punjab led government was removed by imposing Governor Rule, but the PML-N ended its march when the judiciary was restored and did not press the then federal government to restore its Punjab government.

The minister also raised objection over the relaxed attitude of the judiciary towards Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, as even his sources of income are also being investigated.