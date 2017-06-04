Hassan Nawaz appears before Panama JIT for first time

This will be Hussain Nawaz’s third straight appearance before the JIT in less than seven days.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz’s reservations regarding two members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the Panama Papers case.

Wajid Zia, quizzed Hussain for over four hours.

After spending around six hours with the JIT, Hussain emerged out of the building and briefly spoke to the media.

On Thursday, he was told that he would be summoned again for the fourth session with the JIT.

The apex court has also been monitoring the proceedings of the JIT on fortnightly basis.

In addition, Prime Minister Nawaz’s second son, Hasan Nawaz, has also been summoned on Friday.

Sharif had got a temporary breather from the Supreme Court which said there was “insufficient evidence” to remove him from office but ordered setting up of a JIT to probe the graft allegations against his family. “We are giving answers and politicians will always continue to give answers”, he said.

The members of JIT include Amir Aziz of State Bank of Pakistan (SBPs), Bilal Rasool from Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Brigadier Nauman Saeed from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed from Military Intelligence (MI).

According to the sources, the premier’s son is likely to submit records related to the establishment, sale and purchase of Al-Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia, Gulf Steel Mills in the United Arab Emirates, and further investments in the steel and real estate sectors in the United Kingdom and Qatar.

“We will not change any members of the JIT, nor will we prevent someone from doing their work”, he said, drawing attention to the fact that a special bench of the SC had appointed the members of the JIT.