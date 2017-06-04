Hassan Rouhani re-elected as Iranian president

Ebrahim Raeisi ended the second with 38.29 percent of the ballots equal to over 15 million votes.

More than 40 million people voted in the election, which saw an unexpectedly high voter turnout of 70 percent.

The contentiousness of the campaign could make it more hard for Rouhani to secure the consent of hardliners to carry out his agenda, said Abbas Milani, director of the Iranian Studies program at Stanford University.

Rouhani, a moderate, was a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States, the European Union and other partners, and his first term was marked by an emergent global outreach.

The agreement has been controversial in both the United States and Iran, and it emerged as a top campaign issue, with the election seen in part as a referendum on the deal.

“I am confident that during your tenure in office, Iran will continue to develop, bringing its considerable and important contribution to the establishment of regional peace and stability”, the president said. During his campaign, Rouhani clearly stated his desire to lift the remaining non-nuclear sanctions on Iran, which can only be interpreted as a desire to engage in further diplomatic talks with Washington.

Criticism has also been levelled at Rouhani for high unemployment which rose to 12.4 per cent a year ago.

“The victor of yesterday’s elections, is you (the Iranian people), and the Islamic establishment, which has managed to win the increasing trust of this big nation despite the enemies’ plot and effort”, Khamenei said. Rouhani appeared to have benefited from a large turnout that forced polls to stay open until midnight, NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports.

State TV congratulated Rouhani on his victory.

Iran’s state media announced early Saturday morning that Rouhani “was in the lead” and that the final results would be announced before 2 pm local time.

Make Khamenei at odds with the will of the Iranian electorate again. And some of the positive economic dividends emanating from the lifting of sanctions have been overshadowed by a hit in oil prices, which have fallen from more than $100 a barrel to below $50. We won. We did not yield to pressure.

The Iranian leader urged the president and his administration to actively work and endeavor to solve the country’s problems and try not to sway from “this direct path”.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described it as “one of the worst deals ever signed”.

Iran has become more enmeshed in conflicts throughout the Middle East in a widening confrontation with Saudi Arabia, as the region’s Shiite and Sunni heavyweights vie for influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Iran “is not ready to accept humiliation and threat”, he continued.