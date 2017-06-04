Herman: Dan Patrick assigns blame, wins with likely special session

With the clock ticking on the legislative session, the House and Senate on Sunday lobbed accusations back and forth over inaction on critical legislation needed to save some state agencies from shuttering and to avoid legislative overtime.

After Texas House members accused the Senate of “purposeful inaction”, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick shot back Sunday afternoon insisting the “Sunset” issue can only be resolved in a special session.

The House instead has approved measures to give taxpayers more information about their local property tax bills and to say that students who don’t want to use the restrooms that align with their “biological sex” should be given another option. Larry Gonzales, R-Round Rock, Sunset commission chairman.

Sen. Van Taylor, R-Plano and vice chairman of the Texas Sunset Commission, said, “There’s no way to catch the Hail Mary they’re trying to throw us”.

Both the House and the Senate hosted press conferences, pointing the finger at the other today.

Others said the better question could be who would ensure Texas doctors meet educational and quality standards if the board went away. “Whether it was just not managing the calendar or whether it was purposefully done to kill legislation, I’m not sure”.

The latest legislative logjam comes the day before lawmakers are supposed finish up their work and head home for the next two years.

Patrick’s latest public denunciation of Straus and the House leadership came minutes after the entire Senate met behind closed doors to discuss the status of the sunset bill and whether the Senate could so anything to approve it.

In addition to the news conferences, frictions were on full display Sunday between the chambers and among GOP factions that have been clashing all session long. “The Texas House Leadership fell short of the reform Texans deserve by leaving out a key measure from the Senate’s bill which requires voter approval before tax rates can be raised”.

The two sides are at odds over a routine procedural bill to extend the life of five Texas agencies.

But the Senate removed the language added by the House without offering any reasoning to the conference committee that was appointed to iron out a final bill, said state Rep. Cindy Burkett, the House’s lead negotiator on the bill. Patrick said the fix – a “Hail Mary”, he called it – was insufficient and the Senate wouldn’t act on it. He said the House’s version does not include 28 chapters of state licensing law that will also expire in September. Taylor agreed that the amendment language was unworkable.

Then focus shifts to Governor Greg Abbott who is the only one that can call a special session, if he sees it necessary.

An aide to Straus said there were three attempts to extend the Medical Board and other agencies. Sunday, he said the House made mistakes by not advancing other legislation to save the Texas Medical Board and by using faulty language in its amendment adding safety-net language to the other bill.