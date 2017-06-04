Hillary Clinton: Obama’s looks helped him break barrier

In her latest round of excuses for losing this week, Hillary Clinton laid blame at the feet of the Democratic National Committee.

Hillary Clinton, the excuse-maker, can not let go of what she thought and still thinks is rightfully hers: The reins. I mean, that’s a story-book, man’.

Clinton warmly accepted and returned the compliment to the booksellers in the room. Many analysts saw it as a transparent attempt to boost her prospects for yet another bid for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020. “Libraries and bookstores are right up at the top of my favorite things to do”.

Clinton was accused of using racist overtones in her attacks on Obama during the 2008 campaign.

She introduced a new twist, however, in pointing her finger at her formerly beloved Democratic Party.

A former senior aide to Obama isn’t pleased with Hillary Clinton for seemingly betraying the last Democratic president, saying that if she’s “trying to come across as the leader of the angry movement of what happened in 2016, then she’s achieving it”.

“I think this time around, the confluence of the Russian Federation hacking and that they tried to sway the election Trump’s way… and the Comey thing gave her back-up to say, ‘Hey, this wasn’t my fault, ‘” the ex-adviser said. “And it’s proven to be an extraordinary, very personally meaningful but painful experience; it really is painful”.

“She blamed The New York Times for allegedly making her email scandal look like ‘Pearl Harbor.’ Clinton even blamed big liberal donors for not investing enough in grassroots organizations and for not buying up more media outlets”. “This is my truth and people can disagree, as they will, I’m sure, but this is how I experienced [it]…”

“Let me tell you, you know, we can’t relitigate the past”, he said. “The things that will be said, and the way you’ll be treated comes with the territory”.

“I’m anxious not just because there are partisan differences but we’re living in such an abnormal time when we look at the way this White House is behaving”, she added.

The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian said that it was an issue of Clinton’s tone, and that it would have been better if she had taken responsibility, and sought to work with the DNC to address the problems rather than blaming them outright.

Attacks on President Donald Trump are commonplace – many depict him as this wildly freakish, classless person occupying the Oval Office – but have critics fairly considered what a horror show a Hillary Clinton presidency would have been?

“Good God, what is she doing?“.