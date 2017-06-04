Hillary Clinton ridicules President Trump over ‘covfefe’ tweet

A bitter Hillary Clinton sat back in her red Star Trek dentist chair and casually blamed the DNC for her election loss. “The DNC is now undergoing an organizational restructuring that will include a new chief technology officer, who will do an in-depth analysis and maintain the party’s analytics infrastructure needs”, Tyler said in a statement.

“Asked by a moderator who those individuals might be, Clinton said: “We’re getting more information about all of the contacts between Trump campaign officials and Trump associates with Russians before, during and after the election”.

Terriault also accused Clinton’s team of being overly confident with regards to Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – all of which Trump won by less than a point. “Given the urgency of the moment, we need laser-like focus, with clear lanes and cohesion, not duplication”.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks out at the audience as she speaks during the Book Expo event in New York, Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Brzezinski protested that Ellison was spouting “a lot of platitudes”. From Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) to CNN, a growing list of Democrats and members of the media have said, in effect, to knock it off, accept that you lost, and move on.

She said she loves Jacqueline Winspear and her Maisie Dobbs, as well as authors Donna Leon and Louise Penny.

“They covered it like it was Pearl Harbor”, she said. “Is that the case?”

He added that Clinton’s “conspiracy theory” must have tacitly included a way to “bamboozle” Pennsylvanians into electing a Republican president for the first time since 1988. “He is taking away people’s protection from pre-existing conditions”. “We were asking urgent questions about whether women, people of color, religious minorities, immigrants, would ever be treated with dignity and respect”. There is no time for us to go back and try to figure out who shot John.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll found 58 percent of Democrats saying that it is “probably true” or “definitely true” that “Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Donald Trump elected President”. “That’s where I’m at”.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said just after the November election that it was “crazy” to think that fake news on the site had influenced the election in any way.

Host Joe Scarborough wrapped the interview there, however.