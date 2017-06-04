Home Sports CT 2017 – India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming : When And

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has denied reports of a rift between himself and coach Anil Kumble on the eve of his team’s Champions Trophy Group B opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Kohli then expressed surprise at why there were news of a falling out between him and Kumble at a time the process to select India’s next coach was underway and insisted that the team was focused on the Champions Trophy.

“At the global level, there is pressure before any game”. “That’s what I always say”.

Fans across the globe having been waiting for this day for more than a year as India and Pakistan get ready to face off on a cricket field. There is always pressure.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently said that India are the better team and the favourites to win the game.

Birmingham has been put on red alert and the team hotel where India are staying was in a complete lock-down following the attacks. Birmingham stadium Warm the Pitch Only after Noon, So, if the Captain of Both the Team aware about the Same, will Opt for Bowling First if the Toss Wins. “I’m confident that India will win on Sunday because it has a far superior line-up”, he added.

RT: “India ❤️: “Pakistan“, ICC wrote this morning. And this isn’t just against Pakistan.

“If you’re good enough, you’re old enough”, Arthur said.

“That said, I quite like Sarfraz Ahmed, the wicketkeeper-batsman. There are all kinds of possibilities: two spinners, two fast bowlers; three fast bowlers and a spinner”.

This is a green side, however, with only two players – Shoaib Malik and Md. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a riveting IPL season where he took 26 wickets and received the Purple Cap.

“The other player to watch out for is skipper Sarfraz because he is very intelligent”. Though Mohammed Amir is hands down a superior bowler, Mohammad Shami has also proven to be very consistent for India.

But Boult, whose side were denied a likely victory over rivals Australia when their opening game was washed out at Edgbaston, does not expect either issue to weaken England on Tuesday.

India vs Pakistan is set to begin at 10.30 pm BST, 3 pm IST. Though the prediction shows that Pakistan has never won an ICC tournament match against India, we never knew what happens. We can’t just sit back and let them score.

Since both countries were still developing into independent nations, there wasn’t too much to boast about. Next in line is Yuvraj Singh, of whom the best you can say is that his best days are behind him. In a tournament like this, you can’t pick and choose.

“If you’re on the same page you get correct decisions and you give clarity to your team”.

Just to emphasise his point further, Arthur added “It was very interesting to read the other day – I go through the stats quite regularly – was that in the a year ago we’ve scored the third-most amount of 300s”.

Pakistan have fallen behind Bangladesh in terms of being in touch with modern limited-overs cricket as well as the rankings.