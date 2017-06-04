Homeland security chief defends Kushner’s alleged ‘back channel’ proposal

Shortly after the tweets, Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly, made the rounds of today television news shows to praise any so-called back channel communications, especially with Russian Federation, as “a good thing“.

Media reports revealed the meeting, along with another private session Kushner had with a representative of a Russian bank.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on and I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community – very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians”, Clapper told NBC’s “Meet The Press”.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner discussed the possibility of setting up secret and secure communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a December 2016 meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. “#FakeNews is the enemy!” A White House official dismissed it as a brief courtesy meeting at the time. Kushner, retired Gen. Michael Flynn and now-White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon also met with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi in NY, a meeting the Obama administration learned about when the prince’s name appeared on a flight manifest.

Mr Flynn served briefly as Mr Trump’s national security adviser but was sacked in February.

His comments were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“It s both normal in my opinion and acceptable”, he told ABC television on Sunday.

“Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing and, again, it comes back to whatever the communication is, comes back into the government and shared across the government; so, it’s not a bad thing to have multiple communication lines to any government”, he said.

“It don’t see the big deal”, Kelly said on “Fox News Sunday”. Forget about the debate over Kushner’s security clearance; the larger question could end up centering around if he committed a felony.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) on Saturday said the allegations that Kushner sought to establish a backchannel line of communication between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin are “disturbing” and called on his panel to subpoena all documents related to Kushner’s meetings with Russian officials during the transition.

Kelly on Sunday did not explicitly confirm that Kushner made the request or that the use of Russian diplomatic facilities was considered.

“You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?”

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Sunday on ABC that USA officials need to get to the bottom of the allegations against Kushner, including if Kushner was not honest about his Russian Federation contacts during the security clearance process.

Kushner initially had come to the attention of FBI investigators past year as they began scrutinizing former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s connections with Russian officials, the two sources told Reuters.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the United Kingdom gave to US about Manchester was leaked. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, noted that Kushner has been willing to answer questions.

“I don’t know why people do it”, Kelly said of the leaks.