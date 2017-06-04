Homeland Security Sec John Kelly gives KUDOS to Kushner for backchannels

The Trump administration Sunday hit back at allegations of improper contacts between presidential son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner and Russian officials, saying such contacts are normal, as Democrats demanded a full investigation. They said any secret communications could have left Kushner vulnerable to manipulation by Russian officials.

“Sadly, I think this is an administration that takes in people with good credibility and chews them out and spits out their credibility at the same time“, said Schiff, who acknowledged that what McMaster said about back channel communications was “true in the abstract”.

“Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing”, he said, adding, “it’s not a bad thing to have multiple communication lines to any government”.

Schiff said he could neither confirm nor deny the allegations against Kushner, but if they are accurate, “it’s obviously very concerning”. He unleashed a flurry of tweets, lashing out at what he called the “fake news” media. Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late a year ago with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

“If not, then there’s no way he can maintain that kind of a clearance”, Schiff said.

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

Kushner had proposed the back channel during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, last December – before he was given his official role as assistant to the president and senior adviser. Michael Flynn, since fired as the president’s national security advisor for his Russian associations, was also at the meeting. The request from the committee arrived last week at campaign headquarters in NY, according to person familiar with the request who wasn’t authorized to discuss the developments publicly and demanded anonymity.

Russia, a key player in Syria, has backed Syrian president Bashar Assad, often at the expense of civilians during a long civil war.

“Kushner, who some say has sealed himself off from the competing White House power centers, may now be in a position of needing allies”.

“He needs to answer for what was happening at the time“, Booker said. I mean, this becomes more and more weird. He declined to do the same during several such talks on the just-concluded trip, where he met with, among others, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The FBI and several congressional committees are now investigating contacts between Trump aides and Russian officials. He focused heavily on leaks – both those coming out of the White House and an intelligence leak blamed on Americans about the deadly bombing at a concert in Britain.

Mr Trump immediately sought to dismiss recent news reports as “fake news”.

‘It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies, ‘ he tweeted.

'It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies, ' he tweeted.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 Whenever you see the words "sources say" in the fake news media, and they don't mention names. The conversation was relayed by Kislyak to Moscow and intercepted by US intelligence officials, according to USA officials briefed on the reports.

Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in US communications systems.