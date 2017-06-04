Hornqvist set to return for Pens, Fisher for Preds in Game 1

And I thought they’d eventually lose to the Washington Capitals. “You want to prove people wrong”.

It is the first time Nashville has trailed by three or more goals in the playoffs. But the group that escaped against Ottawa may not be the dynamo that stormed to a title a year ago.

In the 16 games he has suited up for in these 2017 playoffs, Mike Fisher has as many points as you and I – zero. It would give stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin their third Cup, one more than their boss – owner Mario Lemieux – earned during his Hall of Fame career and check off whatever boxes remain unchecked for a duo that is becoming one of the most accomplished in National Hockey League history. The Predators face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 on Monday, May 29.

They’re on a collision course, with the sport’s biggest prize on the line. That’s certainly the case for the Predators’ Pekka Rinne, though his save percentage on opposing power plays is just.906.

Our algorithm does see Pittsburgh as a heavy favorite, but that doesn’t stop Nashville from having a 0.30 nERD rating. “They’re hungry and they want to win”, said Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley.

“I know we were the eighth seed but we didn’t feel like a group that we were”, Fisher said. Crosby is tied for ninth all-time with 1.11 points per-game, trailed closely by Malkin in 15th at 1.07.

“I think these guys are ultimately driven to win championships”, he added of his two stars.

Prediction: The prediction is already laid out pretty clearly in the words written above, and honestly, as much as I try to be impartial regarding a prediction, I just can’t. It is the team’s sixth finals overall. “You look at Ron Hainsey, he’s played a lot without being here”.

The oldest player in the series at age 40, Cullen speaks from, well, experience.

Nashville has scored and it is now 3-2 Pittsburgh late in the third period of the Stanley Cup Final opener. When it comes to dismissing this seemingly chasm-like difference between these two teams, Nashville and Pittsburgh appear to have found some common ground. Every year is a new year. They’re coming off two straight series that went the full seven games. “They obviously have been fortunate enough to win a couple, but this could be the last chance”.

At some point, the Predators are going to come back to earth, right?

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (53-32-9-4, 44-42 O/U): The daunting challenge of trying to match up against Crosby and Malkin is exacerbated by the absence of top-line center Ryan Johansen (thigh), lost for the rest of the playoffs after Game 4 against Anaheim.

The Predators are second to the Penguins in goals for with 47, compared to the Pens’ 58.

“I’ve been here three years”.

They had six days off after sweeping Chicago in the first round and five days after beating the Blues in the second round. “It felt like we were right there”. Fisher and Smith took part in the team’s morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. From that point on all that will matter is which team wins four games.

When defenseman Kris Letang’s star-crossed season ended for good in early April when he abandoned any hope of a comeback from the injuries that limited him to just 40 games this season, the chances of the Penguins becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles was supposed to vanish along with him. Malkin, though, has been chattering more and more lately in the dressing room, according to Chris Kunitz, one of only five players left from the Cup-winning team in 2009.

The Predators have a tough battle ahead of them but it isn’t so farfetched. “I try to live day-by-day, go with that”, Fleury said.

“So for a team to not only have the talent and the players to be able to get there and do it, to repeat the whole process again and then stay away from injuries and bad luck, bad bounces, it’s become very hard”.