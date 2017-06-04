Hospital surgeon fighting for life after alleged one punch attack

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) has released a strong statement against attacks on medical staff in hospitals.

Joseph Esmaili, 22, from Mill Park in Melbourne’s north, has faced the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court charged with intentionally causing serious injury.

It is understood tempers flared after Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann, who went to Hillcrest High School in Hamilton and Otago University, asked a man to stop smoking near the hospital entrance, the Herald Sun reported. He did not apply for bail.

“What is most tragic, and what really cuts deep in me is this attack at Box Hill Hospital happened in nearly identical circumstances to what happened to me three years ago”, Dr Wong said.

Esmaili’s lawyer told the court on Thursday her client was suffering from a number of “psychiatric illnesses”, for which he had been prescribed medication, as well as drug withdrawal symptoms.

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann, who moved from Germany to study medicine in New Zealand, was rushed to another hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The court heard Mr Esmaili is withdrawing from a drug dependence.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Shepherd said the surgeon was hit in the face and fell to the ground unconscious.

An Eastern Health spokeswoman said the surgeon’s family has requested privacy after the “terrible incident”.

He has worked in cardiothoracic centres in Europe and often works with lung cancer patients, according to Epworth Healthcare’s website.

Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann: fights for life.

“The general feeling is that it’s just such a ridiculous waste, for both the family of the person who perpetrated, and it’s obviously going to be a life-changing event for the surgeon’s family”, he said.

Dr Wong has been calling for increased security at public hospitals since his near-death experience, including separate secure entrances for medical staff, full-time security patrols in foyers, and restricted public access to wards.