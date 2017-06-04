House Intel chair Devin Nunes retains subpoena power in Russian Federation inquiry

Four subpoenas were issued to probe allegations of Russian influence on Trump’s election, with two targeting Trump National Security advisor-nominee Michael Flynn and his businesses, and two more to Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and his businesses.

FILE – In this February 10, 2017, file photo, then – National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington.

On Wednesday, the California Republican appeared to dive back into that inquiry, exercising his authority as chairman to unilaterally issue subpoenas to the intelligence community for information on the alleged improper “unmasking” of Trump campaign officials referred to in intelligence reports by members of the Obama administration. Cohen said he would be happy to testify if he got a subpoena. Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is under scrutiny in the FBI’s investigation, fired FBI Director James Comey will testify before Congress next week about a conversation he had in which the president asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The focus of the probe is on whether such a meeting took place on April 27, 2016, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, where Trump delivered his first major foreign policy address, CNN reported.

Nunes issued the subpoenas to the FBI, CIA, and NSA related to those unmaskings, and Democrats accused him of violating his recusal from the Russian Federation investigation.

He said there has been no evidence put forward on Trump-Russia collusion after seven months of investigations.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the committee, created a stir in March when he told reporters he’d seen secret documents that backed President Donald Trump’s claims that President Barack Obama had “wiretapped” his offices. Or that the committee delegate to Mr. Conaway, with advice and consultation with myself. She didn’t reveal Ryan’s response, but “my dismay – my objection – has been conveyed to the Speaker on more than one occasion”, she said. Ahead of the presidential poll, thousands of hacked emails of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, and the Democratic National Committee were leaked. Nunes’ trip two weeks ago to review Russian intelligence at the CIA raised the ire of Democrats at the time.

“I think the agencies are cooperating with us and have not attempted to withhold any information from us”, he said.

In March, Nunes came under fire for reportedly sharing confidential details, including information on Trump’s associates and their alleged ties to Russian Federation, with a source at the White House grounds.

A Democratic committee aide told Business Insider on Friday that Nunes and other Republicans on the committee were trying to make questions about unmasking “the focal issue” of the committee’s probe into Russia’s election interference because “they’re trying to divert attention away from the investigation”.

Democrats have pushed Nunes to relinquish his power over subpoenas – the strongest tool they have to use in their investigative toolbox – and instead hand the power to the new leader of the House Russian probe, Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas. Nevertheless, the issuance of a subpoena implies that the issuer has a good-faith basis to believe it does.