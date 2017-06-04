House intel committee approves subpoenas for Flynn, Cohen, others in Russia probe

Mr Flynn’s decision came as President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen rejected a House of Representatives intelligence committee request for information and ex-White House staffer Boris Epshteyn said he had been contacted for information.

Subpoenas went to Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and to the president’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Flynn will also provide personal documents sought via a separate subpoena after Senate investigators narrowed the scope of the request.

Cohen told CNN, if subpoenaed, he’d comply.

Subpoenas were also approved by the committee for documents possessed by the Flynn Intel Group LLC and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.

Flynn initially resisted cooperating with the investigation into Trump campaign connections to Russia and Russian meddling in the 2016 election, citing his fifth amendment rights.

The congressional inquiry into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation has advanced beyond formal requests for information from Trump aides. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. The aide said any such subpoenas would have been issued by Representative Devin Nunes of California, the committee’s chairman, who has recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), had approved three subpoenas without their knowledge.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others  to the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CIA  for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of US individuals named in classified intelligence reports.

Meanwhile, Trump has sought to insert himself into the congressional investigations, urging lawmakers to hear from one of his former advisers, Carter Page, to counter testimony by directors of the FBI and Central Intelligence Agency.

“Well, I wasn’t in the room and I don’t know what the president shared”, Coats said in response to a question from Sen.

Nunes subsequently admitted he had received the information in the White House complex, explaining it was the only safe place to examine the classified material.

The subpoenas related to the committee’s unmasking investigation were issued by Nunes alone. Unmasking-or disclosing the identity of a US citizen inadvertently caught up in surveillance-is created to be used in instances where there’s a compelling reason to disclose an American citizen’s identity.

In April, it emerged that Rice tried to learn the identities of Trump officials whose names were incidentally collected during routine intelligence-gathering operations.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, resigned as President Donald Trump’s national security in February after it was disclosed that he’d misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.