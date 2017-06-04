House Intel Committee Sought ‘Unmaskings’ Last Year — WashPost

“The behavior of Nunes … is beneath the dignity of being a chairman of the Intelligence Committee”. The ethics panel said in a statement that it was trying to determine if Nunes had violated “House rules, law, regulations or other standards of conduct”.

One Democrat on the committee said there is still confidence that Conaway can lead the Russian Federation probe, but Democrats are on guard for possible “sabotage” from Nunes.

As committee chairman, Nunes signed off on them all. Cohen said if he is subpoenaed, he will comply.

That is why the latest maneuverings of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) are disturbing. “I find it irresponsible and improper that the request sent to me was leaked by those working on the committee”.

The Senate investigation continues providing a sharp contrast to the House’s efforts.

The two sets of subpoenas reflect the twin prongs of the intelligence panel’s work. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Sen.

The subpoenas spurred more grumbling from Democrats. But on Wednesday, he used his power as chairman to issue subpoenas related to the inquiry. “It should never have been done without working with the Democrats”.

Democrats have questioned if Nunes should be involved in the investigation at all. And Nunes was visibly absent from the House’s second public hearing on Russian Federation, which featured former CIA Director John Brennan.

Why are we talking about Nunes’ non-recusal now?

“I think the agencies are cooperating with us and have not attempted to withhold any information from us”, he said.

Clarese Wilson, a spokeswoman for the National Securty Agency, told Business Insider on Friday that “the NSA works closely with the House and Senate intelligence committees to support the committees’ work”. The communications, he said at the time, “had nothing to do with Russian Federation”.

The old arguments that threatened to consume the House probe nearly two months ago re-emerged immediately.

But the grumbling about Nunes’ intervention has again put into question the committee’s ability to come to a bipartisan conclusion about the methods the Russian government used to try to influence the outcome of the election and whether anyone in Trump’s campaign helped Russia. Inovo paid the Flynn Intel Group $530,000 in 2016, according to a March filing by Flynn’s company with the Justice Department.U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a campaign of computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election to Republican Trump over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The FBI has not been forthcoming with the requested information, a committee aide said.

To Nunes’s critics, his subpoenas on Wednesday only deepen the perception that he is carrying the water for Trump and is incapable of operating independently of the White House. “The gift is called Trey Gowdy”, Nunes said in audio of a speech to fellow California Republicans obtained by the Los Angeles Times this week. But everything else, I’m still in charge of. Conaway, a Republican representative from Texas, assumed Nunes’ role in the Russian Federation probe after Nunes recused himself. He later recused himself from the Russian Federation probe. “That has a very specific legal definition and isn’t accurate here”, the aide said.

I actually hope they do look for answers on the unmasking, and I’ll make a bet right now: One of the people that Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice had unmasked was Jared Kushner.