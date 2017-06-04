House Intelligence Committee issues subpoenas in Russian Federation investigation

The House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that it approved subpoenas to ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump ‘s personal lawyer Michael Cohen related to its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee are the dominant committees leading the congressional probes. The subpoenas reportedly focus on requests made by former national security adviser Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power.

Michael Cohen, attorney for The Trump Organisation, has denied any claims of his collusion with Russian Federation.

A retired US Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn was a top adviser to Trump during his run for president.

The Times reported that the peace plan was the work of Felix Sater, a business associate who has helped Trump try to find business in Russian Federation, and Cohen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., who also is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In May, the committee took testimony from former Central Intelligence Agency director Brennan, who said that he had become concerned during the election campaign by the contacts between Trump associates and the Russians and shared the information with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded similar tones as they criticized the ongoing USA scrutiny of Russia’s attempts to sway the presidential election. In Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov complained that “the threat of leaks” from the White House undermines cooperation between the two countries. But this tweet comes as the media continues to report on contacts between Russian Federation and Trump associates, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers.

It is possible that the Trump White House could try to raise executive privilege claims in arguing that any conversations with the president could not be discussed publicly.

“@POTUS, appreciate suggestion on witnesses but feel you may not have probe’s interests at heart”. “This action would have been taken without the Democrats’ agreement”.

Trump’s fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have urged him to tweet less and more wisely.

However, Cohen said Tuesday that he would gladly testify if subpoenaed because he has “nothing to hide”.

Page, who provided a copy of his letter to Reuters, said the committee postponed an appearance scheduled for next week without giving a specific reason.

Schiff said he and Conaway want to review documents before interviewing witnesses.

“We have reached out to the committee with several follow up questions”, the attorney continued, “and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it”.