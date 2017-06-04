“While we anticipate interviews to begin shortly, we have agreed that the pace of those interviews will be dictated by the needs of the investigation and not the preferences of outside parties”, he said in a statement.

Cohen, Trump’s outspoken personal lawyer, acknowledged Tuesday that he is resisting a request from congressional investigators seeking information from him about possible contacts with Russian Federation.

What will the special counsel do? He said the unmasking subpoenas are not part of the Russian Federation probe. Officials only “unmask” the identities of Americans for certain reasons  for example, if the name of a person is needed to understand the intelligence being provided.

The statement came as NBC News confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that the intelligence committee issued seven subpoenas – four related to the Russian Federation investigation and three related to so-called unmasking.

The narrowed request allowed Flynn to produce the documents without waiving his Fifth Amendment privileges.

Committee aides complained that the chairman, Representative Devin Nunes, who publicly recused himself from leading the Russian Federation probe in April following a secret visit he paid to White House officials, failed to consult Democrats on the subpoenas. When Comey was sacked, White House officials first claimed it was because of his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server when she was secretary of state.

Unmasking requests are not uncommon, said Charles Price, a former FBI agent who worked at the bureau for almost three decades.

The FBI and other USA intelligence agencies believe Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election in order to help Mr Trump get elected.

Cohen spent years as the main lawyer for the Trump Organization, the president’s New York-based real estate and entertainment business.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story, Brennan, Rice and Power didn’t receive the subpoenas directly and haven’t yet commented on the story.

Cohen was a fierce defender of Trump during the campaign, often haranguing probing reporters and famously challenging a CNN reporter live on-air to name the specific polls that showed then-candidate Trump behind his rival, Hillary Clinton. This is not surprising to me because there is none!

Cohen blasted the invitation for poor phrasing and being overly broad, and also for it being supposedly leaked to the press by members of the committee.

The subpoenas require both Flynn and Cohen to testify before the committee, as well as turn over personal documents and business records.

Lawyers for Flynn’s team sent the committee a written response Tuesday indicating that Flynn would begin providing records in response to subpoenas by June 6, the deadline to start turning over such information.