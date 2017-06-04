‘House of Cards’ throws shade at Theresa May for ducking United Kingdom debate

Those who did attend the debate included Corbyn, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and five other party leaders.

Amber Rudd, who stood in for the Conservative Party, defended the Prime Minister’s decision, claiming she was staying above the “squabbling” of a possible “Coalition of Chaos”.

It is reported that Ms Rudd took part in the debate just two days after the death of her elderly father on Monday and insisted on taking her place regardless.

Some thought the prime minister might be hiding in the audience.

She was accused of lacking “guts” and of “running away from the debate” during the 90 minute BBC TV event on Wednesday night. You are not worth Theresa May’s time. “Don’t give her yours”.

May chose to stick to her decision not to take part even though Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he would do so earlier Wednesday.

Other stories making the headlines include a “secret plan” by Labour to increase migration, as covered by the Telegraph and Daily Mail, while Guardian columnist Rafael Behr takes down the Prime Minister for repeating her mantra about “no deal is better than a bad deal” on Brexit, suggesting that while it appears popular, it’s also a “nonsense”.

He said: “Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?”

Plaid Cmyru leader Leanne Wood added: “It’s appalling leadership on behalf of the prime minister who can’t even be bothered to come here and answer these questions for herself”.

Mr Farron will be in London, while the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Ukip will be launching their manifestos in Edinburgh at lunchtime. At another point she turned to Robertson. “Theresa May may not be here, but I hope to make a good fist of setting out Tory policy”.

She added: “It’s as though he thinks it’s some sort of game – a game of Monopoly perhaps where you ask the banker for the red money to pay electrics, the green money to buy the railways and the yellow money to buy the gasworks”, she said.

Nomura International’s Jordan Rochester, Manulife Asset Management’s Megan Green on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas”.

May’s absence was even mocked by the Netflix series “House of Cards“, about a fictional US president.

People on Twitter were left feeling very confused, since the colours represent the value of the money and not what can be bought with it, though some expressed their keenness to make the most of her misunderstanding of the classic board game and challenged her to a game.

The Labour leader’s decision to take part seemed to have been vindicated, although he was accused by Ukip leader Paul Nuttall of having “invited Hamas to the House of Commons and called them your friends”. That, he said, was about being able to listen and not being “high and mighty”.