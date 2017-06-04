House of Cards’ Twitter account brilliantly trolls Theresa May over TV debate

But although the absent prime minister took a bashing, and the polls will duly show whether that makes any long-term difference to her popularity, her understudy, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, performed extremely well.

Chele Cook wrote: “God, can this really be called a debate?”

The Prime Minister was also criticised for “running away from the debate” during the BBC‘s 90 minute event.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron attacked May for not taking part.

“What I can say is that the recruitment for this was more complex and more rigorously executed than any I’ve ever witnessed”.

Singling out Mr Robertson over the SNP’s calls for another independence referendum, she said: “I know that for Angus, there’s no referendum result he will accept, every one seems to be wrong to him”.

The BBC said it commissioned ComRes to recruit an audience that was “representative of the country demographically and politically” and this included: age, gender, ethnicity, socio-economic factors, party politics, how they voted in the European Union referendum and some who had been undecided.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been mocked by opposition leaders for failing to face them in a televised debate just days out from Britain’s election.

“It’s actually about getting out and about, meeting voters and hearing directly from voters”, the prime minister said.

Scottish National Party deputy leader Angus Robertson accused May of not having the “guts” to attend the debate, as he attacked Rudd over cuts to the winter fuel allowance for pensioners in England. “Theresa May may not be here, but I hope to make a good fist of setting out Tory policy“.

“Jeremy Corbyn with his money tree, wish-list manifesto and no plan for Brexit, or Theresa May with her record of delivery”.

But Mr Corbyn fired back at the Conservative politician suggesting she was not “credible” on the issue of living standards.

“Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?”

“If you are recruiting 100 people you only need 10 people to actually sound like a lot of noise on TV”.

Mr Corbyn defended his speech last week linking the Manchester bombing to Britain’s military interventions overseas, winning support from Mr Robertson and applause from the audience. She said Mr Corbyn had faced a confidence vote by his own MPs in which four out of five voted against him.

As the debate drew to a close, Mr Nuttall concluded by boasting: “We have been proven right on Brexit, proved right on immigration, proved right on grammar schools, proved right on protecting our police and security services”.

Mr Letts summed it up as a “truly awful debate”, adding: ‘Had I not been watching it for your delectation, I would have turned off half way through’.