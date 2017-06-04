Names of certain Trump campaign officials were allegedly unmasked, or revealed, in classified intelligence reports regarding their communication with Russian agents.

The former officials named in the subpoenas were Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Several U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that all such requests by Obama administration officials were properly scrutinized and appropriate.

Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s top Democrat, responded the next day by issuing subpoenas to two firms owned by Flynn.

The House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas on Wednesday for testimony, documents, and business records from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of an investigation into the interference of Russian Federation in the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump made a similar claim in a tweet early Tuesday: “Russian officials must be laughing at the US & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”. “We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead“, they said in a joint statement.

Nunes has been largely unseen in Washington since he recused himself from the probe, and the issuance of subpoenas is his highest profile action since stepping aside.

The House Intelligence Committee has also delivered a letter to former White House press aide Boris Epshteyn, requesting that he voluntarily submit information for the investigation.

Fresh off Trump’s first official trip overseas, White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation Tuesday in what many inside and outside the White House see as the first shoe to drop.

Shortly before leaving office, former President Barack Obama imposed additional sanctions on Russian Federation after receiving information from the intelligence community suggesting the country tried to sabotage Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The longtime lawyer for the President told CBS News he had declined the committee’s invitation, because there hadn’t been a “single witness, document or piece of evidence” which linked him to the allegations.

Nunes contends that he merely “stepped aside” from the investigation, and it was not a formal recusal.

That Nunes has launched a new investigation into a process called “unmasking” at this time is somewhat surprising.

There is disagreement about whether those three subpoenas were issued without the knowledge of committee Democrats.

“So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russian Federation, don’t want him to testify”.

In addition, lawmakers expect former FBI Director James Comey to appear before them sometime in the coming weeks to give testimony in a public congressional hearing.

Trump has been dismissive of probes by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several congressional panels.

In addition to the House Intelligence Committee, the Senate Intel Committee is also investigating whether Russian Federation interfered in the 2016 election, and if anyone associated with Trump’s campaign was part of that meddling. The subpoenas seek testimony, personal documents, and business records from both Flynn and Cohen.