How Analysts Feel About Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)?

MMI’s SI was 1.42 million shares in June as released by FINRA. Also Reuters.com published the news titled: “BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap gets $24.1 million loan” on October 12, 2016. The SI to Marcus & Millichap’s float is 8.47%. (NYSE:MMI) was up +0.12% during the last trading session, with a day high of 25.11. Blackrock Japan invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI). It has underperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th.

About 9,649 shares traded. About shares traded. State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has risen 33.09% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Therefore 0 are positive. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year. Citigroup initiated the shares of MMI in report on Tuesday, December 20 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2016Q3.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 512,643 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The Germany-based Allianz Asset Mngmt Ag has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI). Hanson Mcclain holds 175 shares. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the first quarter. D E Shaw Co accumulated 66,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI). Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. Prescott Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 44,494 shares or 0.25% of their U.S. portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt reported 48,529 shares stake. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services. The company has market cap of $933.24 million. Its research, advisory and consulting services are created to assist clients in forming their investment strategy and making transaction decisions. 85 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1.11M shares. Capstone Asset Mgmt reported 30,177 shares. Public Employees Retirement System of OH raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny holds 1.41% or 107,305 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 128,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 100,000 shares or 0.32% of their United States portfolio. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 91 shares. Clinton reported 11,943 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 15.6% in the first quarter.

Analysts await AmeriServ Financial, Inc. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. STT’s profit will be $581.67M for 13.36 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $14,154 activity. The insider Newth Sean P sold $300,570. Insiders have sold a total of 552,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,659 in the last quarter.