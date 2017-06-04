How Analysts Rated Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Last Week?

Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The analysts estimated sales for the higher end at 339.92 million and lower end at 292.53 million while the year ago reported sale was 315.57 million. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vereit by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 363,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. The stock of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, December 21 by CapitalOne. The company had a trading volume of 14,637,986 shares.

Currently, the market capitalization of VEREIT, Inc. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. (VER) has a trading volume of 14.64 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 16280 shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $7.44, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high of $ 11.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. Vereit had a negative net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 1.45 Billion in the last fiscal year.

Now the shares of VEREIT, Inc. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Vereit’s payout ratio is -141.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VER.

Stock market analysts and brokers have recently amended their target prices on shares of VEREIT Inc. Below is a list of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) latest ratings and price target changes. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.5. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities on Monday, January 9 to “Mkt Outperform”. Also, insider Hugh R. Frater acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $249,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -7.22%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -2.36% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,028 shares in the company, valued at $485,108.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,725 shares of company stock worth $706,509.

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $310750 according to 8 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $339920 in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $292530. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets.