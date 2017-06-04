How much better is LeBron James than the average human?

Los Angeles Police Department officer Aareon Jefferson told CNN that they had received a call Wednesday morning to say that the n-word had been painted on the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s gate.

The most unfortunate aspect of his situation, James said later, was that he couldn’t be with his children to talk about it with them.

Last year, James mentioned the possibility while appearing on an episode of his Uninterrupted podcast, saying his “dream is to actually own” an National Basketball Association team (quote transcribed by cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon).

TMZ reports that basketball star LeBron James was the recent victim of a hate crime.

“I will own a team someday”, James told Berger.

Records show LeBron bought the house back in 2015 but it does not appear he lives there on any regular basis. James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company.

“Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day”, James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and. when they see you will smile in your face, it’s alive every day”. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

“On the eve of one of the greatest events we have in sports, race and what’s going on comes again”, James said. He thanked his wife, Savannah, and other family member for handling some tough conversations to come once his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, got home from school.