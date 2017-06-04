How Much Of Alien: Covenant Landed On The Cutting Room Floor

Don’t let the title fool you. Prequels all lead up to the same conclusion and it sometimes ruins the mystery of past events. Things do not go as planned, and the ship is hit with a neutrino burst, which results in the deaths of various passengers including the captain.

In between serious discussions and arguments, and occasional quips among crew members; as well as light doses of grief-induced drama and a sexy shower scene, what you see is a gripping suspense thriller for the horror sci-fi lover. In the movie, Fassbender plays two different androids – David from the first movie, and the supposedly more advanced Walter.

Apparently we need at least three films to explain how and why a “Space Jockey” on a ship full of Ovomorphs sent that warning signal the Nostromo detected, but the gap-bridging process has felt like one wild Xenomorph chase after another. When the crew first lands on the planet, it is hard not to be mesmerized by the large landscapes. There is a place this film has to get to in the end, lest it make no sense as a prequel, and as long as we move toward that ending, nothing else matters.

With its pontifications on gods and monsters, and the frustrating lack of resolution to many of its core questions, many fans felt that Prometheus was a philosophically ponderous lump of celluloid that didn’t cohere with the lean original film. Much of the early part of the film focuses on the crew and the exploration of the planet. He carries the film even past the weaker moments and makes it easier to overlook the film’s myriad flaws.

Little throwbacks to the old films can be found; Daniels (a very impressive Katherine Waterston) draws obvious comparisons with Ellen Ripley, while the iconic title appearance from the 1979 film resurfaces here.

“It seems that I know how to impress the directors I work with enough to work with me again”, he said jokingly.

Instead, the film is at its best when carving its own path, especially in its attempts to meld serious philosophical contemplations about God, the act of creation, and the nature of man with schlocky, B-movie thrills, and gross body horror. That there was also no writing in the film didn’t help – it that made me care less about these characters as they were slowly, yet surely picked off by the various Necromorph-type creatures. Significant drops like this are common for big studio movies, but Alien Covenant ranks as one of the all-time highest second-weekend dips for a major release.

As it stands, Covenant doesn’t appear to have much of a chance of matching the $403 million haul of Prometheus. Alien: Covenant continues the ruminations about the origins of mankind birthed in Prometheus while injecting a few more Xenomorphs into the mix. You grow to love them as a unit, so when people die off it sends emotional shockwaves through the fabric of the film.