How the football world reacted to Real Madrid retaining the Champions League

That moment was historic in itself as Ronaldo became the first player to score in three different finals.

Ramos was rarely troubled as Real Madrid retained the trophy with a 4-1 success in Cardiff.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

REAL MADRID midfielder was named as Dream Team’s star player in the Champions League final after his goal restored Los Blancos’ lead against Juventus.

The victory was a blow to Gianluigi Buffon, the 39-year-old Juventus goalkeeper who has won virtually every other title, including the World Cup. “We started with difficulties but I think in the second half we were clearly superior”, the Madrid coach said.

“It’s been an impressive end to the season”. My head is just a number. It was utterly deserved at the time with Massimiliano Allegri’s deployment stifling Madrid for the most part.

“What is important is that I did again, an fantastic season, me and my team-mates won the double”, said Ronaldo, who has now scored 108 goals in the Champions League. Ronaldo scored twice in the final, finishing the season with 16 goals in his last 10 games.

– Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic joined exclusive company with their goals.

“Second half Madrid won all the battles all over the pitch”.

– Juventus finish as runner-up for a seventh time in European Cup finals, extending its record.

“There was an incident there and we’re hoping not too many people were injured seriously and we are hoping that they get better very soon”.

“Zidane’s speech (at halftime) was positive”, Ronaldo said. “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad and now I’m supposed to be the best”, Zidane said modestly. The Spanish giants become the first repeat Champions League victor and first repeat European Cup victor since AC Milan in 1990. Their fluidity going forward made life tough for Keylor Navas in the opening minutes.

It was the culmination of a counterattack of breathtaking speed launched by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo. Depending on the way Juventus play, he may get another crack at the title next year.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance.

Then Higuain chested the ball with precision, gaining control and laying it on for Mandzukic. But the magnificence evoked memories of another showpiece staged in the United Kingdom when Zidane volleyed into the top corner in Glasgow to help Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen.

The second booking was far more contentious. It took a slight deflection of Leonardo Bonucci and went past Buffon.

The lowest rating on the night went to Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado who received a 4/10.