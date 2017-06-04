How the London attack unfolded: 8 minutes of terror and mayhem

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume on Monday. “America stands with the people of Great Britain and the victims of the #LondonBridge attack”, tweeted Senator Dianne Feinstein.

While the attack has been declared a terrorist attack, it is still unclear which group perpetrated the attack, as no group has yet claimed responsibility.

May said the attack was driven by the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” behind last week’s Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster attack in March, which killed five. They were stabbing everyone.

As fear and panic spread, many people stepped up to offer shelter and assistance to those in need, yet a man fleeing the scene of the attack with his beer in hand is becoming a symbol of London’s spirit. A witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN that he was on the bridge when a van came swerving down the roadway at a high rate of speed.

“There were three of them. the ambulance came and took them away”.

The national threat level was briefly raised to its highest level, and troops deployed at key public sites. She called for worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace and said Britain needs to become more robust at preventing the internet from being used to the advantage of extremist groups.

London’s Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan described the incident as “deliberate and cowardly”, adding: “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”. He stressed the importance of Thursday’s general election, arguing for “making sure that we vote and we recognise actually that one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy”.

It is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg. The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”. As Cecillia Wang, the deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”. “GOD BLESS!” -and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his condolences.

Ariana Grande and other music stars were due to give a benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families.

Witnesses described scenes of horror as the men stabbed people at random. The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, Trump wrote on Sunday morning. Police said the event would go ahead as planned though security would be increased.

The men drove a van across London Bridge, running over dozens of people on the sidewalk before crashing the vehicle. Then two people approached another person and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.