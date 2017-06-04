How to watch Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert Sunday

The recent events in Manchester have been on everyone’s mind for the past few weeks, and Ariana Grande has done anything and everything possible to help the fans who were injured in the attacks and the families of those who were lost.

The singer performed “One Last Time” during her set at Manchester Arena on May 22, the location of the terror attack that took the lives of nearly two dozen people and injured many more.

Grande announced she will return “to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”, while promising to share more details as they unfold.

The American singer also met the family of 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who was among 22 people killed in last month’s bombing.

Her father, Peter Mann, posted photos of Grande talking to his daughter and the pair sharing a hug.

“So happy she came I could burst. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is”. She was brilliant, I thought it may be a bit nearly rehearsed, or a bit false. but she was just incredible, there was no time limit, there was no “Don’t touch her, don’t take pictures”.

Wow! We’re tearing up hearing about just how sweet and heartwarming this special time with her fans was.

Pop stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus will join Grande for Sunday’s concert.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

Ticketmaster have revealed this evening that they’re still processing tickets for Ariana Grande fans that were at Monday’s concert. In a statement on Twitter last week, Grande said of the attack: ‘We won’t let this divide us.