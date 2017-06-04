How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus

Earlier in 2017, reports began to emerge that Zinedine Zidane was in danger of losing his job at the Bernabeu if the club failed to win either La Liga or retain the Champions League crown they won against Atletico Madrid past year.

“We have the historic opportunity to do the double and on Saturday night we hope to win the Champions League”, Ronaldo said.

“Real have a better midfield, but Juventus’ defence is superior”.

The pair were influential throughout, but at 1-1 took over the game in the second half to wrestle away a fantastic football match that was on a knife-edge.

While reigning champions Real Madrid’s home leg win over Atletico Madrid proved to be enough to guide them to the final, Juventus completely outplayed Monaco in both legs to reach the final.

The Old Lady have not had their hands on the trophy since 1996, having lost four finals, including to Barcelona in 2015, since then. It seems that the victor of this match will decide who will win the Golden Ball.

Even the relatively small amounts of money spent on the likes of Keylor Navas (€10m), Raphael Varane (€10m), Toni Kroos (€30m), Isco (€30m) and Luka Modric (€35m) represent excellent pieces of business, given what they have contributed to Real’s recent triumphs.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, while Casemiro and substitute Marco Asensio were also on target in an emphatic win over Juve, whose goal was a spectacular one from Mario Mandzukic. While it was clear that day who the dominant team and eventual victor would be, this felt different.

Real Madrid is so stacked with talent that if Ronaldo doesn’t lead the attack, there are so many other players to step in and give the Italians a headache. “I say it every year but it’s true!”

“Their words won’t bother us at all, we have come here to defend Real Madrid“. They have won two of the previous three finals going into this weekend’s showcase. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. captured the crown in 2014 and 2016.

This time there’s a chance to achieve something yet to be achieved in 25 seasons of the competition.

“We won the (Spanish) league on the very last day”.

The most valuable sports franchise in the world allows you to buy many things, but a winning culture that translates to continued success on the pitch is not found in a boardroom.

Now the Real coach, Zidane earned his own place in Champions League history as a player too, none more so than when scoring for Madrid at Hampden Park.