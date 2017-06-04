U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement united European politicians from across the political spectrum, eliciting disappointment, anger and pledges to stick with the effort to combat global warming. He noted, however, that this news will not change the determination and course of Estonia, the European Union or the rest of the world.

Reality check: Do Trump’s reasons for leaving the Paris climate accord add up?

“We think the Paris Accord reflects the widest agreement of the global community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome”, Hua Chunying, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.

Hua referred to the statement by UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) which said the Paris deal can not be renegotiated as desired by Trump when asked about China’s stand on Trump’s demand that the deal be revised. In MIT News’s write up of the study, Monier was quoted as saying, “The Paris agreement is certainly a step in the right direction, but it is only a step”. “Countries worked hard for the agreement for years and many countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have already said that the agreement will not be renegotiated”.

– Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called the U.S. decision “disheartening” and said his country would continue to work with the USA to “discuss this matter of critical importance for all humankind”.

“Climate change is real”.

“This amounts to a very significant reversal of the downward trajectory that US emissions have been on”, Bill Hare, one of the report’s authors and CEO of Climate Analytics, a nonprofit climate science and policy institute, told Scientific American this week. “I made it clear that the UK wanted the United States to stay within the Paris agreement and that we continue to support the Paris agreement”.

Trump vowed to stand with the American people and said the accord imposed “draconian financial and economic burdens” on the U.S.

The president’s ill-conceived decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement strengthens the resolve of the Partnership for Responsible Growth and others committed to adoption of a carbon fee.

Asked about Musk’s resignation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox News that “anybody who read the agreement and understood it would realise that this was not really about climate, this was about USA money going to other countries and it didn’t solve the climate problem”. The US is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter.

Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris Climate Accord was met with animosity among several world leaders.

In a phone call with the U.S. president shortly after his White House announcement, the Prime Minister stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the 2015 agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures caused by the use of carbon-based fuels by 2C.