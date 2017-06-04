Huddersfield Town’s star midfielder Aaron Mooy is keeping his options open

Stewart, 76, always knew he would live long enough to see Huddersfield make it back to the top flight for the first time since 1972 (the Premier League was formed in 1992). “I’ve got to speak to my agent and Man City”, said Mooy, who scored one of the penalties in Huddersfield’s dramatic shootout win.

“I hope that we can keep some players that we had on loan this season and what we will do next season I don’t care about today, to be honest”.

“I can’t believe it, it’s a dream come true”, Hoyle said. In 1968, they reached the semi-finals losing to Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town’s manager David Wagner praised the chairman after the game: “I have to give credit to everyone, especially the chairman who backed all our ideas over the last 18 months and every single employer of Huddersfield Town, they have invested so much into our club”.

“We tried a lot of things, a lot of small details to bring this club forward”.

It would take a very fearless man to put money on Huddersfield Town winning the Premier League, but if you are that courageous man, they have been given odds of 2000/1.

Hefele missed his first but Ward thwarted Liam Kelly and Liam Moore, in between Mooy’s successful penalty, to put the Terriers a kick away from promotion, with Schindler duly obliging. “I am happy for everyone who has helped us make this big, big achievement, and especially for the chairman who has backed almost all of my ideas – even when they seemed ridiculous”. “It was 120 minutes of grit and determination“, added the 23-year old, who impressed against the Royals throughout and made a big claim for a spot back on Merseyside next season. “This proves that you don’t have to blow your brains out to get promotion”.

Lowe can not wait to continue celebrating with Huddersfield fans on Tuesday, saying it will take days or even weeks to compute the enormity of their achievement.

Huddersfield’s rise to the Premier League as a club with a playing budget of less than £12m draws comparisons with previous promotion winners such as Bournemouth and Burnley. “I told them to not talk to me for another 24 hours or so!”