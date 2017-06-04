Hyundai Reveals More of New Kona SUV

These are the first official images that show the upcoming B-segment SUV in full – previous video previews show the vehicle partially, but we’ve also seen the undisguised Kona via spyshots.

Exact in-car features for the Kona have not yet been listed but Hyundai did say it will have the latest in premium amenities and conveniences. It will sit above the i20 Cross (a model with which it shares its basic platform) but below the Tucson.

Chung will take the center stage to introduce the new auto as it makes debut at the Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

You’ll likely see the Kona in showrooms before the end of the year. These flank the new corporate Cascading Grille that made its debut on the new i30. But it’ll also fit right in with look-at-me rivals like the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Toyota C-HR.

Hyundai has confirmed that the new model will be available with a choice of front-drive or all-wheel drive.

Details about the interior are slim, but Hyundai said the Kona will have a head-up display, a first for the automaker.

The eight-inch projected image having a class-leading luminance of 10,000 candela per square metre assures daytime presence and supports safe driving.

The new entry will face fierce competition in the small SUV segment now led by three big sellers – SsangYong Motor’s Tivoli, Kia’s Niro and Renault Samsung’s QM3.