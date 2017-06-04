I am not 100 % fit: Gareth Bale

The Portuguese phenomenon is on offer at 7/2 (4.50) to score the 1st goal in Cardiff.

“If I did 10 good games, that was self-evident”.

Here’s a look at the duels that could be decisive when Juventus and Real Madrid meet in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Juventus’ Champions League adventure will come to a conclusion, one way or another on Saturday evening.

They have been longtime teammates in Brazil’s national team and are expected to be starters under coach Tite in next year’s World Cup in Russian Federation.

Mijatovic’s strike ended a 32-year drought without winning the European Cup.

When Real Madrid line up to face Juventus in the Champions League final on Sunday morning (Singapore time), the competition’s meanest defence will meet an irresistible attack.

Indeed so unexpected was it for Madrid to defeat that a Juventus side appearing in their third straight final that the Italians had to hand over bottles of champagne as Real hadn’t brought any of their own to celebrate. “But unlike a lot of other teams, they’ve got a bit up front as well”.

His 90 million euro ($100.56 million) price tag, meanwhile, had many observers scratching their heads at the thought of Juve paying so much for a player renowned for failing to put away the simplest of chances when it mattered most. We were very reassured to win the league and now we have a unique opportunity.

Juventus last won the competition in 2006 under Marcello Lippi and have been beaten on their past four appearances in the final including a 2015 loss to Barcelona. Madrid hadn’t gone five straight seasons without a league title since 1981-85.

Bale hasn’t played since April 23 when he suffered the latest of a series of calf injuries that have blighted his four years in Madrid.

Madrid “Real” has won at this tournament eight games, drew three and lost one match.

However, unlike back then when Zinedine Zidane commanded the Juventus midfield, the Frenchman is now on the verge of making history as Madrid coach.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was only appointed in January previous year, yet could add a second European Cup to this term’s La Liga win – not bad for a first 18 months in management.

So, will we see BBC1 against BBC2 on Saturday?.and which of them will tune in best?

“It is a sad memory since we didn’t manage to win”, Montero said. “He is doing a great job”.

The pain was soon eased for Zidane, who that summer won the World Cup in his homeland with France, but his final three years at Juve were a let-down in terms of trophies.

Carvajal joking admitted to Real Madrid TV that he’s “200 percent physically and 300 percent mentally”. In form players like Isco and Ronaldo will benefit Real, who come off the back of their first La Liga title in five years. Especially impressive considering that when coach Antonio Conte took charge of the club in 2011, the Bianconeri were coming off back-to-back seventh-place finishes.