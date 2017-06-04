I would protect Britain from global threats, Jeremy Corbyn says

But she was accused by one audience member having “called an election for the good of the Conservative Party, and it’s going to backfire on you”. First, what could have happened to make Britons rethink their opinion of Corbyn, previously derided as “unelectable” by his critics?

May must be hoping that, this time, the United Kingdom electoral polls will prove to be as wrong as they were on a number of previous occasions. The prime minister, who had campaigned against Brexit, had come to lead Britain after Prime Minister David Cameron stepped down after last year’s referendum.

Should May’s parliamentary majority be reduced and should she find that the Conservative Party’s backbenches become increasingly peopled by Eurosceptic members, far from being strengthened, her Brexit negotiating position in Europe would be meaningfully weakened.

But he defended Labour’s plans to ask for a total of £48 billion in additional taxes, to be paid by big business and the top 5% of earners.

But things weren’t so simple.

Theresa May remains voters’ preferred choice for prime minister although her personal rating is down six points on 50%. Her attempts to stay on message, no matter what, led to criticism that her campaign lacked any substance.

The real question is whether the result is close enough for Corbyn to not only remain as leader, but to parlay the “loss” into the kind of success Sanders has enjoyed since his presidential run.

“I don’t think people have ever truly loved this government in the way the Thatcher or Blair governments had true believers and a big, enthusiastic base of support”.

“You’d have Diane Abbott who can’t add up sitting around the cabinet table, John McDonnell who’s a Marxist, Nicola Sturgeon who wants to break our country up, and Tim Farron who wants to take us back into the European Union, the direct opposite of what the people want”.

Mr Corbyn was challenged by small businessman Steve Rudd, who said he did not know if he would be able to expand his company and create jobs with the prospect of rises in personal tax and corporation tax if Labour wins power.

There is a catch, however.

The Conservatives want it to be the central issue but the problem for them is that people have been talking about issues like social care and austerity, which appear to have played into the other parties’ hands, particularly Labour. They governed together until 2015.

I caught up with the Conservative Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, out campaigning in Gower, whose main line of attack was to claim that Mr Corbyn had not even mastered the details of his party’s own policies, never mind lead the Brexit talks, while the Liberal Democrats responded by saying he should not be trusted in the negotiations when he can not control his own MPs. Labour is polling strongly among the 18-24 year olds in Wales. Anthony Wells, director of the political and social research team works in YouGov’s London office, conceded this in a blog post published Thursday.

“From the pollsters’ point of view this is an experimental election”.

On Brexit, Mr Corbyn defended his team’s ability to handle the negotiations, with immediate legislation to protect the rights of EU nationals in the United Kingdom and work to “guarantee trade access to the European markets and protection for the conditions we have achieved through EU membership”.