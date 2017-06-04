ICC Champions Trophy 2017 India v Pakistan Match Prediction

Team India finally broke the jinx against arch-rival Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the last edition as they managed to come out on top for the first time in three attempts.

The build-up to India’s Champions Trophy campaign, which begins with a much-anticipated match against rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, has been overshadowed by talk of a split between Kohli and Kumble. From the next game he will be expressive and we all know what kind of a batsman he is.

India left out star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and experienced seamer Mohammad Shami from the side that launched their title defence in a 50-over tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global teams.

The match between India vs Pakistan remains in highlights till many days. Ever since Inzamam ul Haq took over the chief selector role, he has been proactive.

Yuvraj’s half-century was the fastest fifty by an Indian in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Yet for all that, players on both sides have tried to label Sunday’s clash as “just another game”, the fact is the fixture commands the attention of millions around the world like no other.

“We have definitely have a plan. you will see us doing some new things which have not been tried against India before”, he said.

The Pakistan skipper also stated that they have told his players not to get affected by the hype and the buzz surrounding the India Pakistan game, but to focus on their strengths. “The whole journey has been good”, he added. “You always show a lot of tension because you know you haven’t done the work”. So I never ever experienced that.

The Men in Blue would go into the match as clear favourite courtesy their stupendous record in the ICC events against Pakistan.

And to make matters worse for Pakistan, both Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz – his 0-87 in 8.4 overs the most expensive figures in Champions Trophy history – left the field late on to injury midway through their respective overs. That allowed us to pick wickets and be aggressive throughout the innings.

Often it is Pakistan’s bowling that is termed stronger.