ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Michael Hussey puts England and Australia as favourites

Giving a clear indication of the killer instinct of his team in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that they want to win the tournament without losing a single game, according to media reports on Wednesday.

India open their campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

Kohli starred in all three matches as he scored 107, 49 and 55 not out respectively.

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara on Friday said that England will go all the way and lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on home soil. “A lot of players from other countries have echoed the same feeling about how much talent India is throwing up from IPL and it will continue to happen”.

But Hussey, who is known as Mr. Cricket for his dedication and extensive knowledge of the game, is confident that the Indian captain will show his class once again in the Champions Trophy. Following which, the men in blue will face Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 8 and 11 respectively. “Some people can not connect the two formats at all for some they connect bits and pieces and put them in place for all the three formats”, said Kohli when asked IPL being preparation ground for Champions Trophy. I think that’s the biggest challenge in Champions Trophy and something that all the players love playing for sure. Both England and Australia have been pooled in Group A along with New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“In the ICC Cricket Wold Cup you have a league and a lot of games to play but here it is group games and then either the semis or you are out”. “We are in a good head-space going into this tournament”.

In A B de Villiers have the best batsman in the world game in 50 overs cricket – and that includes Steve Smith and Virat Kohli – and in Imran Tahir arguably the most effective spinner. England brings a lot for challenges for a batsmen and I want to overcome them personally for my satisfaction at the end of my career. Then the unsettling – and should we say uncommon – experience Kohli may have had as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain this season. He spoke of the need “to take a backward step”, “to understand your limitations” and that “you can’t possibly do everything in every game”. “I believe they are our two strongest pillars, and the team benefits when they are in a good mindset”. I will regard them as the two strongest pillars of the team. “But now we are a balanced side”, he said.

“It’s great to see him come back full of confidence and hopefully ready to go up another level now. When we went there last time (to the CT in England in 2013), we just wanted to enjoy as a young unit and we ended up winning the tournament”, Kohli said talking about how it went on creating a core which is still intact coming into this tournament.