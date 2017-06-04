ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma Scores Half-Century vs Pakistan

The Pakistan coach said they have a potent bowling attack which can derail India on Sunday. “There have been a lot of speculations and a lot of things being written by people without actually being a part of the changing room, which is very unusual”.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday rejected the reports of him having any rift with head coach Anil Kumble, saying they are mere speculations which have been created by the people ahead of the team’s much anticipated high octane opening match of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan to be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Both are matured enough to understand country’s interest which is paramount and let us all hope team India performs well under their partnerships. They also triumphed over the Black Caps and England in limited overs series.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with so many good captains in my time and Saffy is right up there as one I’m really going to enjoy working with, in terms of our relationship going forward”. “The whole journey has been good”, he said. “Agreements and disagreements happen”. If you don’t have knowledge of something, unless I am there myself in a particular situation and I am aware of what is happening, I will not pass any comment.

“In India, people lack patience and speculate a lot”.

When pressed further on the disagreements that have happened, the 28-year-old said: “It’s normal to have disagreements, even at home, not everybody agrees on everything”. Too much impatience, too much speculation. A lot of people like to find a lot of rumours flying around, especially before the start of a tournament like this.

“They [journalists] are doing their job, they’re trying to create some nice livelihood”. All the ICC Champions Trophy matches live streaming online can be watched on HotStar Official website.

“You have to handle stuff when you are thinking”, he said. “I’m not here to give judgements on anyone’s life”.

“You’ve got to be able to take wickets”. So I never ever experienced that. “All I know is that the captain/coach relationship is nearly like a marriage”.

“But I think this rivalry is certainly bigger than most and I’m just so excited to be part of it”. “We can’t take our foot off the pedal in any game, and we can’t think, “ah, it’s India, we have to just lift ourselves”, because that would be very unprofessional”.