ICC Champions Trophy: Australia should target Bangladesh bowling, says Glenn Maxwell

In what will come as an extremely worrisome news for Pakistan, key speedster Wahab Riaz is in doubt of playing the marquee game against India on Sunday because of an injured left knee.

Afridi says India are a well balanced team.

Missing the services of explosive opener Sharjeel Khan, who is now facing a tribunal for spot-fixing and could face a life ban if found guilty, and Umar Akmal, booted out of the squad and sent home for failing two fitness tests; Pakistan will depend heavily on veteran Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

The Indian cricket team is all set to take its arch rivals Pakistan in the Champions trophy.

“As a passionate Pakistan supporter, it’s natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against India. However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game“, Afridi wrote in a recently published column on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

As per bookies, Australian opener David Warner is considered the top run scorer of the whole tournament (a Rs 1 bet would earn you Rs 10) followed by the Indian captain Virat Kohli (Rs 11) and Australian captain Steven Smith (Rs 12).

Talking about the bowling combination he would like to go with against the Virat Kohli-led side, the 30-year-old said that they would unleash their best pace attack after reading the pitch on the match day.

“Kohli’s credentials as a top-order batsman are known to all and he has played some memorable innings in the ODI format”. “I think we play pretty well in these situations usually so hopefully we have a good win against Bangladesh and then it’s probably a big decider against England“.

While Bangladesh stands the least favourite to win with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand above them, respectively, said a report carried by the Hindustan Times.

New Zealand’s innings was interrupted early on by a rain delay of almost two hours, before the showers arrived as soon as paceman Josh Hazlewood skittled out the bottom order with three wickets in four balls in what proved to be the final over. He gets more flustered on what to wear on a dinner date with his missus. Ashwin has great control and bowls an impeccable line and length which troubles the best in the business. “We still had a lot of work to do and they’ve got a quality bowling attack as well”.

“I am hugely impressed by the skillset and temperament of young Jasprit Bumrah”.

The PCB spokesperson further added that the fast bowler had undergone an MRI scan on the injured knee and added that there was nothing to be anxious about. “This is a big tournament; we pride ourselves on how we perform in these tournaments”.