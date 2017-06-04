ICJ orders Pakistan to stay Jadhav execution

Even as the International Court of Justice was hearing India’s plea to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution by Pakistan, a UN Committee slammed the widespread practice of torture prevalent in Pakistan.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve said India’s case on Kulbhushan Jadhav has been emboldened and invigorated with the first round of victory at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Pakistan’s security is so important and we have to maintain our fundamental sovereign right”, Aziz was quoted as saying by the daily.

Handing out India a big diplomatic victory, International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, ordering Pakistan not to hang him pending a final decision.

The United Nations’ highest court on Thursday prevented Pakistan from executing a former Indian naval officer, pending a final decision from the 11-judge bench later this year.

The verdict came 10 days after India approached the UN’s top court for “provisional measure” of protection, an interim relief, in the Jadhav case.

“Without prejudging the result, the ICJ considers that the risk or irreparable prejudice, the mere fact that Jadhav is under such a sentence and might be executed, is sufficient to demonstrate such a risk”.

“The real face of India will be exposed before the world”, he said, adding that Jadhav has confessed his crimes of sabotage, terrorism and subversion activities not only once but twice. He said the verdict endorses the relevance and necessity of procedural and substantive fairness which was denied by Pakistan.

Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Islamabad will form a new team of lawyers to present Pakistan’s stance vigorously in the Kulbushan Jadhav case that is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Jadhav was convicted last month by a Pakistani military court and sentenced to death.

The court accepted Indian request to order Pakistan to hold off the execution of Indian national, who New Delhi insists, was kidnapped from Iran where he was on a business trip and arrested in Pakistan on 3 March 2016.

The court has asked Pakistan to give consular access to Jadhav, who was arrested in March past year in the country’s southern province, a few kilometers (miles) from the Iranian border.

The last time India and Pakistan took a dispute to the ICJ was in 1999 when Islamabad protested against the shooting down of a Pakistani navy plane that killed 16 people.