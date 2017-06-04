IL lawmakers brace for missing key budget deadline

Any hope for a break in Illinois’ long-running budget stalemate devolved into more partisan bickering and deeper divisions on Wednesday as the state legislature was poised to end its spring session without a deal on a spending plan for a third year in a row.

This is an unprecedented crisis.

Rauner and the state’s top Democrats, House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton, have been at the odds since the governor took office in 2015 promising to make IL more economically competitive. “I am bitterly disappointed at what has happened in the past three years, of the failure of the Democrats in the House and Senate: their failure to work with us and with our Republican governor to pass something called a balanced budget”.

What does that have to do with the price of eggs?

Last week, Senate President John Cullerton said Democrats had little choice but to approve their own spending plan after a compromise package with Republicans failed. “I am urging the governor to return and negotiate with us on a budget that will provide true savings, while also helping create new jobs, grow our small businesses and lift the middle class”.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan said the House will work through June to try to get a budget passed – he did not bring a Senate proposal, which very likely would have been vetoed by Rauner, up for a vote.

Share with Us – We’d love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, and smart, constructive criticism.

House Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement Wednesday saying the move shows Democrats are willing to take up elements of Rauner’s agenda. Enacting term limits and redistricting reform are also abhorrent to the majority.

“Some of our people are concerned – having observed how the governor worked with the Senate Democrats – where he would negotiate then back away, negotiate, back away. This year we implemented a few new things like front-end opt-out and that was able to push this to unanimous support”. Everything is viewed through the prism of politics. But Rauner has already indicated that it doesn’t go far enough.

HARRIS: “So, ladies and gentlemen, our House Democratic caucus just concluded”.

By skipping town without a budget, House Democrats shoved into deeper peril social service providers, elderly care, support for the disabled, child care subsidies, university funding and scholarships for low-income students.

Tony Sanders, CEO of Elgin Area School District U46 – the state’s second-largest school district, pointedly stated how starved for funding IL schools are.

It’s government of the politicians, by the politicians, for the politicians. But there were no votes on a budget that the state has been without for two years.

The Associated Press provided information for this story.

IL will end the fiscal year almost $6 billion in the red.

In addition, IL has more than $14 billion in unpaid bills and has faced numerous bond downgrades.

Hundreds of superintendents from across the state will go to Springfield Wednesday, including the superintendent and assistant superintendent of the Triad Community Unit School District in Troy. They simply can not survive; a rash of new closings will likely occur; the state’s social service infrastructure will continue to erode.