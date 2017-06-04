Illinois Budget Failure Brings Credit Downgrade

Governor Rauner is keen to bring in significant changes that will, ostensibly provide an impetus to commerce.

House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, didn’t even call the $37.3 billion budget bill, previously approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate, for a vote on Wednesday, the final day of the spring session. Beiser and House appropriations committees reviewing the budget proposal passed by the Senate have found a number of phantom savings and other budgetary gimmicks that they say will cost taxpayers in the long run.

With time running out last week, Senate Democrats frustrated with the pace of negotiations, went it alone, adopting a budget plan they said was based on Republican proposals, which raised taxes and cut spending.

In a statement, Madigan denounced Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s “reckless strategy of holding the budget hostage to create leverage for his corporate agenda”.

State Rep. Carol Ammons: “The governor has made it clear that his focus is on pushing changes in state law that benefit the top 1% before he will agree to even negotiate on an honest budget”.

Illinois Small Business Development Centers give free one-on-one business advice and help small companies with financing, marketing plans and specialized technology services, among other things. “We want to work with the governor”.

Today was the last day of the annual legislative session in the state capitol.

That means Democrats will need some Republican support.

While it might seem odd that a politician would claim credit for backing tax hikes, which tend to be unpopular with voters, some Senate Democrats embraced their status as the only ones who voted to raise taxes. But Republicans jumped ship, instead reiterating the governor’s complaint that the GOP shouldn’t approve an income tax hike with just a two-year property tax freeze. “We have been here, in session, for 5 months and we still haven’t voted on the budget yet”. House Democrats did not vote on a plan passed by the Senate. “We can’t blame the governor if we can’t get it up to his desk”. The people of IL demand change.

Republicans, for the most part, accused Madigan of not negotiating in good faith. He also blamed Democrats for trying to tarnish Rauner as he seeks re-election. “If they are predisposed to make the deal happen it can happen”. That, they say, could force both parties to come to terms. And that’s where we are.

Plenty of people on both sides of the aisle have contributed greatly to this mess. The legislation guarantees that every district receives at least as much money as it did this year, and not less.

“The bond houses have moved their recommendations to around that date”. Chicago Public Schools announced in early May that it’ll have to borrow $389 million to get through the rest of the year. “There are a lot of reasons”.

“This is turning a major corner for the first time in 20 years”, said Democratic Sen.

“They know darn well where we are apart, what we need to do to cut, what we need to do to reform the system”.

“I think the pressure is going to be on to do this in June”, Phillips said. I would sign those bills.

Adding to the mess is a ballooning backlog of unpaid bills to state contractors and vendors that’s reached about $14.5 billion and roughly $130 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.