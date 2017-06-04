Any hope for a break in Illinois’ long-running budget stalemate devolved into more partisan bickering and deeper divisions on Wednesday as the state legislature was poised to end its spring session without a deal on a spending plan for a third year in a row.

Desperate to break the deadlock, Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno tried to devise a compromise plan.

House Speaker Michael Madigan declared the chamber will spend the month of June in an effort to strike a deal between Democrats and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.

“He would negotiate, then back away, negotiate, backin’ away”, said Madigan.

The Democrat says the House won’t vote on a state budget on the last scheduled day of the spring legislative session.

Though technically the state still has another month to cobble together a budget before the beginning of the next fiscal year, it requires a tougher three-fifths majority to pass. Democratic Rep. Greg Harris said in reference to the deadline that Democrats will “cross that bridge when we come to it”, but with the deadline on Wednesday and no agreement in sight, running over time seems nearly inevitable. Republicans had been working with Democrats in a bipartisan fashion on a “grand bargain”, but ultimately dropped their support, leaving Democrats to go it alone.

Democrats in the Illinois Senate passed a complete budget – backed by $5.4 billion in new taxes – last week, but the Illinois House will not take it up, nor does it have its own proposal ready. Davis added provisions to the measure to allow poorer districts with high property taxes to substitute newly arrived state funds. Rauner has insisted for two years that he would approve a balanced budget in return for business-friendly “structural” changes and a property tax freeze. That, they say, could force both parties to come to terms.

After 701 days without a state budget, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said Wednesday that Democrats need more time.

In the meantime, state universities and social service agencies, among others, will have to continue to operate without state funding as they have since January 1.

In 2014, candidate Bruce Rauner labeled Pat Quinn a “failed governor” for overseeing 12 credit downgrades and out of whack budgets. But Rauner says neither goes far enough.

“Seniors will continue to lose meals on wheels and in-home care”, said the Responsible Budget Coalition in a statement emailed to Chicagoist.

The State of IL will not have a fiscal 2018 budget by the end of its Spring legislative session, which is midnight Wednesday night. He also wants a freeze on local property taxes, which are among the highest in the nation.

There was no last-minute, last-chance IL budget proposal Wednesday night.

