Improving San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard remains questionable for Saturday’s Game 3

Juan Vazquez is suing the Warriors and center Zaza Pachulia, who’s late closeout re-injured Leonard’s left ankle, according to Nick Moyle of the San Antonio News-Express.

The Warriors are deadly from 3-point range, and that’s what keeps opening up these chances for them to get layups against the No. 1 defense in the National Basketball Association.

Game 3 is on Saturday in San Antonio.

“I think bigs just try to contest shots and sometimes that stuff may happen but it’s not on goal at all”, Durant told reporters after the game.

Leonard or no Leonard, Popovich insisted the series is over if his team doesn’t get an attitude adjustment. It’s just questionable for tomorrow. I could be feeling way better. “But I have to play through it. Take my shot or try to find an open guy”. Just want to be able to push with both legs.

It’s become clear over the first two games of the series that the Spurs need Leonard on the floor in order to have any chance of upsetting the Warriors.

Leonard’s exit in Game 1 allowed the Dubs to mount a huge comeback to win 113-111.

“I’m just focused on getting healthy and getting ready to play for Game 3“, Leonard said. “It was definitely something different that I’ve seen”, Aldridge said.

In their 36-point blowout of the Spurs in Game 2, only one player scored more than 20 points, and that was Stephen Curry, who finished with 29.

San Antonio’s only hope might be a heroic return by Leonard on Saturday for Game 3, but that might not be enough to stop the momentum Golden State is building. Then they were blown out 136-100 in Game 2 when all he could do was watch on TV from the team hotel. You’ve got to understand exactly the things that we did better tonight.

This stance would surely meet with the ever-competitive Leonard’s approval, but it’s not a lock the Spurs throw their franchise player out there just because it’s a big spot. We know they’re a little undermanned but they still play extremely hard, so we knew we couldn’t come out here and relax and think they were just going to give us the game. Leonard came down on Pachulia’s foot and sprained his left ankle.

That wasn’t why the Spurs got blown out Tuesday night at least not on paper. We felt sorry for ourselves.

